Turkey will retain its cool-headedness and stand closely together as a nation, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan vowed on Sunday after a terror attack killed at least 39 New Year's Eve revellers in Istanbul overnight.

The attack that was carried out in the Reina nightclub in Istanbul's Besiktas district was the latest bloody incident to occur in Turkey's most populous city, which has been on heightened alert since another bombing killed dozens of police and civilians outside the nearby Besiktas football stadium in early December.

At least 15 of those killed in Sunday morning's attack were foreigners, Turkey's Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu confirmed on Sunday. Five of the dead have also been identified as Turkish nationals, while the identities of the remaining victims are yet to be revealed.

Turkish Family Minister Fatma Betul Sayan Kaya told Anadolu Agency that Saudi Arabian, Moroccan, Lebanese and Libyan nations were among those killed. Israel also confirmed that one of its citizens, 19-year-old Leanne Nasser, was among the dead.

Turkish authorities are looking for one suspect, who allegedly shot his way into the club before firing randomly and then escaping the scene in a different outfit.

Around 500 to 600 people were thought to have been inside when the gunman opened fire at around 1:15 am local time (2230 GMT). Some jumped into the waters of the Bosphorus to save themselves and were later rescued by police.

"As a nation, we will fight to the end against not just the armed attacks of terror groups and the forces behind them, but also against their economic, political and social attacks," President Erdogan said in a written statement after the attack.

"They are trying to create chaos, demoralise our people, and destabilise our country with abominable attacks which target civilians ... We will retain our cool-headedness as a nation, standing more closely together, and we will never give ground to such dirty games," he said.

Condolences pour in

US President Barack Obama has directed his team to "offer appropriate assistance" to the Turkish authorities after Sunday morning's attack, while expressing his condolences for the victims.