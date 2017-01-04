The identity of the gunman who carried out the New Year's Day nightclub massacre has been established, Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday.

The suspect killed 39 people and injured 69 others at the Reina nightclub in Istanbul's Ortakoy district in the early hours of Sunday morning.

He escaped the scene in the chaos following the attack claimed by Daesh and remains at large.

Cavusoglu did not give any details about the identity of the attacker.

TRT World'sChristine Pirovolakis reports.

Erdogan rejects "attempt to divide Turks"

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that linking lifestyle differences with the nightclub attack was a deliberate attempt to divide the nation and that the state never meddled in how people lived.

"There is no point trying to blame the Ortakoy attack on differences in lifestyles," Erdogan said in a speech at the presidential palace in Ankara.

"Nobody's lifestyle is under systematic threat in Turkey. We will never allow this," he added.

Manhunt intensifies