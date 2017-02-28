POLITICS
1 MIN READ
Success of re-introducing animals to the wild
Scientists say re-introducing keystone species back to the wild could cause a cascade that would change landscapes.
Two young wolves hide behind a tree in Yellowstone National Park in the US. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 28, 2017

You often hear about animals disappearing from nature from over hunting' or urban sprawl. But there is some good news in the form of animals being re-introduced to the wild.

Beavers were brought back in Britain's River Otter after 500 years while wolves were re-introduced to America's Yellowstone National Park in 1995 after an absence of 75 years.

They are called a keystone species that can create a cascade of life in the river.

TRT World'sDana Lewis reports on how "rewilding" can renew fragile ecosystems.

SOURCE:TRT World
