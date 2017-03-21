Turkey said on Tuesday it would ask the United States to reverse a ban on electronic devices larger than mobile phones in the cabin of flights from 10 airports in Turkey, the Middle East and North Africa.

"We particularly emphasise how this will not benefit the passenger and that reverse steps or a softening should be adopted," Transport Minister Ahmet Arslan told reporters, saying the decision was not right.

The Trump administration imposed restrictions on carry-on electronic devices on planes coming to the United States from 10 airports in the Middle East and North Africa in response to unspecified terrorism threats.

The Department of Homeland Security said passengers travelling from those airports could not bring devices larger than a cell phone, such as tablets, portable DVD players, laptops and cameras, into the main cabin. Instead, they must be in checked baggage.

Heightened security