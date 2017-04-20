An estimated 2,150 to 4,100 children in France suffered major malformations in the womb between 1967 and 2016 after their mothers used valproate to treat epilepsy and bipolar disorder, France's drug regulator said on Thursday.

A joint report issued by the French National Agency for the Safety of Medicines (ANSM) and the national health insurance administration said that pregnant women who took the drug for epilepsy were four times more susceptible to giving birth to babies with congenital defects.

"The study confirms the highly teratogenic nature" – very likely to cause birth defects – "of valproate," said Mahmoud Zureik, scientific director of ANSM and co-author of the report.

Valproate, which has been manufactured in France by Sanofi for epilepsy under the brand Depakine, and Depakote and Depamide for bipolar disorder, is also believed to cause slow neurological development.