German prosecutors said on Wednesday they had opened a new investigation into Volkswagen chief executive Matthias Mueller and others over market manipulation in the wake of the carmaker's 'dieselgate' scandal.

"The accused are suspected of knowingly delaying telling shareholders about the financial consequences for Porsche SE of software manipulation in diesel vehicles by Volkswagen AG," the prosecutors in the southwestern city Stuttgart said.

Holding company Porsche SE -- separate from VW subsidiary Porsche AG – owns a controlling stake in the world's largest carmaker, with its stable of 12 brands ranging from luxury Audi to generalist Skoda.

Along with Mueller, former VW CEO Martin Winterkorn and Porsche SE Chairman Hans-Dieter Poetsch are also suspected of failing to share information about the emissions cheating affecting 11 million cars that was revealed in 2015.

Investigators opened the dossier in February, in response to charges levelled by Germany's Federal Financial Supervisory Authority in the summer of 2016.

