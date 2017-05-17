BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
VW CEO investigated for market manipulation
Matthias Mueller is accused of holding back information from shareholders about the potential financial consequences from manipulating diesel emissions.
VW CEO investigated for market manipulation
Matthias Mueller, CEO of Volkswagen AG, smiles as he arrives for the annual shareholders meeting in Hannover, Germany, on May 10, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 17, 2017

German prosecutors said on Wednesday they had opened a new investigation into Volkswagen chief executive Matthias Mueller and others over market manipulation in the wake of the carmaker's 'dieselgate' scandal.

"The accused are suspected of knowingly delaying telling shareholders about the financial consequences for Porsche SE of software manipulation in diesel vehicles by Volkswagen AG," the prosecutors in the southwestern city Stuttgart said.

Holding company Porsche SE -- separate from VW subsidiary Porsche AG – owns a controlling stake in the world's largest carmaker, with its stable of 12 brands ranging from luxury Audi to generalist Skoda.

Along with Mueller, former VW CEO Martin Winterkorn and Porsche SE Chairman Hans-Dieter Poetsch are also suspected of failing to share information about the emissions cheating affecting 11 million cars that was revealed in 2015.

Investigators opened the dossier in February, in response to charges levelled by Germany's Federal Financial Supervisory Authority in the summer of 2016.

First time

Recommended

It is the first time Mueller has been targeted by prosecutors over market manipulation, while Winterkorn, Poetsch – a former chief financial officer at VW – and VW brand chief Herbert Diess already face probes.

Volkswagen faces an array of legal challenges in Germany and worldwide relating to its software, designed to fool regulatory nitrogen oxide emissions tests.

Shareholders and car buyers have launched suits seeking compensation, while prosecutors in Brunswick, north Germany, are investigating 37 individuals at the company for fraud.

Others face probes over incorrect carbon dioxide emissions data.

The gigantic carmaker has so far set aside more than 22 billion euros ($24.4 billion) to cover fines and compensation related to the "dieselgate" affair, but experts estimate the final bill could be much higher.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Indonesia suspends TikTok licence over failure to share data
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister
Indonesia calls on EU to lift duties on stainless steel after WTO ruling
Netflix loses over $15B in market value after Elon Musk calls for subscription cancellation
Dutch court orders Meta to let users opt out of algorithmic timelines
Elon Musk halfway to becoming world's first trillionaire: report
Gold hits new record amid US government shutdown and economic uncertainty
Taiwan 'will not agree' to produce half of its semiconductors in US
US tech giants built on H-1B talent
A brave new world: Are we ready to hand over the reins of power to AI?
By Ozan Ahmet Cetin
India and Bhutan will build the first cross-border railway
Saudi-led consortium to buy FIFA-famous video game giant for whopping $55B
Global forensic experts convene in Türkiye, spotlight human rights, innovation
Musk's X to appeal Indian court order enabling mass content takedown requests
South Korea welcomes first batch of Chinese tourists arriving by cruise under visa-free scheme
Netanyahu admits using social media to sway US opinion amid Gaza genocide