Syrian refugees in Turkey are trying to maintain their lives during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan while the war is continuing back home.

More than 3 million Syrian refugees who are living in Istanbul are marking Ramadan in peace and security. But the Syrian people across the border are suffering as the destructive war enters its seventh year.

"I have my family in Syria and we are praying a lot for them. We hope they are having a nice Ramadan and are not starving," Wahida Hasan, a Syrian refugee living in Istanbul said.