TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Syrian refugees mark Ramadan in Istanbul
More than 3 million Syrian refugees are living in Turkey where they are marking the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in peace and security.
Syrian refugees mark Ramadan in Istanbul
People break their fast in the historic Sultanahmet district of Istanbul, Saturday, May 27, 2017 on the first day of the fasting month of Ramadan. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 1, 2017

Syrian refugees in Turkey are trying to maintain their lives during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan while the war is continuing back home.

More than 3 million Syrian refugees who are living in Istanbul are marking Ramadan in peace and security. But the Syrian people across the border are suffering as the destructive war enters its seventh year.

"I have my family in Syria and we are praying a lot for them. We hope they are having a nice Ramadan and are not starving," Wahida Hasan, a Syrian refugee living in Istanbul said.

Recommended

"We have a lot of relatives in the Turkmen mountains and we hope they are ok. One day we would like to see them again in Syria - that is my biggest hope," she said.

TRT World'sAndrew Hopkins met with this Syrian family in Istanbul.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Turkish president commemorates 102nd anniversary of Istanbul's liberation
Türkiye gathered evidence of crimes against humanity: Gaza flotilla activist
Türkiye working to repatriate 14 citizens still held in Israel after Gaza flotilla raid
Turkish activists detail harassment, abuse, racism in Israeli detention after aid flotilla attack
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan
Global Sumud Flotilla activists slam 'Israeli terrorism', hail Türkiye's support
Hamas has proven it is ready for peace in region: President Erdogan
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
36 Turkish citizens detained by Israel aboard Global Sumud Flotilla to return to Türkiye
Erdogan hails Hamas response, demands end to Gaza genocide that 'wounded global conscience'
Consulate officers make direct contact with Turkish citizens illegally detained by Israel: official
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister
Turkish intelligence detains private detective accused of spying for Mossad in Istanbul
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture