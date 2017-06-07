POLITICS
Madrid and Baku bid to host 2019 Champions League final
The new home of Atletico Madrid and the Olympic stadium in the capital of Azerbaijan will compete for the right to stage the showpiece match in the continent's top club competition.
By Staff Reporter
June 7, 2017

Madrid and Baku are the two cities bidding to host the 2019 Champions League final, European football's governing body UEFA said on Wednesday.

The two countries also hope to host the Europa League, with Sevilla's Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan put forward along with the same Baku venue and the Besiktas Arena in Istanbul, Turkey.

A decision on the venue will be made by UEFA's Executive Committee on September 21.

The 2018 Champions League final will be hosted in Kiev, Ukraine and the Europa League showpiece in Lyon, France.

SOURCE:Reuters
