Nadal crushes Thiem in French Open to set up Wawrinka showdown
Claycourt king Rafa Nadal beat Austrian wonderkid Dominic Thiem 6-3 6-4 6-0 in his comeback to secure a 10th French open title at Roland Garros.
The 31-year-old Spaniard is back to his best after his Roland Garros reign suffered a two-year hiatus. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 9, 2017

Claycourt king Rafael Nadal marched into his 10th French Open final after demolishing rising Austrian Dominic Thiem 6-3 6-4 6-0 on Court Philippe Chatrier on Friday.

The 31-year-old Spaniard, back to his best after his Roland Garros reign suffered a two-year hiatus, brushed aside the sixth seed with a daunting show of force.

Thiem had reached the semifinal without dropping a set and had trounced defending champion Novak Djokovic in the quarterfinals, but after starting brightly in the early evening sunshine his challenge disappeared into the encroaching shadows.

Nadal has dropped only 29 games to reach the final -- surpassing his previous best of 35 in 2012.

Waiting for him will be Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka who outlasted world number one Andy Murray in an epic five-setter.

SOURCE:Reuters
