Scrumhalf Ross Cronje scored a try on his debut as South Africa returned to form with a 37-14 victory over an under-strength France in the first test at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.

The Springboks started nervously but scored four tries as centres Jesse Kriel and Jan Serfontein also crossed over, to go with a penalty try.

France, who had made 10 changes from the side that played Wales in their final Six Nations match in March, were in the game until the final quarter as centre Henry Chavancy and replacement scrumhalf Baptiste Serin crossed the tryline for the visitors.

There were green shoots of recovery for the Boks after their disastrous 2016 season in a game watched by just 29,313 fans.

"I am really pleased, we are moving in the right direction," Bok coach Allister Coetzee said. "It's step one of 13 games this season but our attack, defence and the kicking game were all good.

Not there yet

"We are not there yet, we must acknowledge that the French played without a lot of their leading players and still put us under pressure at times."

The hosts' opening try came as fullback Andries Coetzee found a gap and sprinted clear, with the ball reaching Kriel to score for a 13-0 lead.

Chavancy was able to dot down for the French after good work from wing Yoann Huget as his chip was missed by Coetzee in the goal area.