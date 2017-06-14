POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Mayweather and McGregor agree to fight
Boxer Floyd Mayweather and UFC star Conor McGregor agree to a multi-million dollar fight in August.
Mayweather and McGregor agree to fight
Floyd Mayweather pictured on the left, and Conor McGregor on the right. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 14, 2017

Undefeated boxer Floyd Mayweather and mixed martial arts champion Conor McGregor, two of the most popular athletes in their respective sport, have agreed to a crossover fight in the ring on August 26 in Las Vegas, Mayweather said in a tweet on Wednesday.

The fight is expected to gross millions of dollars with Mayweather a solid favourite.

Mayweather, 40, retired in 2015 with an unblemished 49-0 professional boxing record while boastful Irishman McGregor, 28, is the UFC's lightweight champion.

"IT'S OFFICIAL!!!" Mayweather wrote on his Twitter account alongside a short video that included still photos of both fighters.

"THE FIGHT IS ON," McGregor tweeted minutes before Mayweather's post.

Recommended

The two fighters have gone back and forth for nearly a year regarding a potential showdown, with both men previously stating they each wanted $100 million for the fight.

Mayweather is widely regarded as one of the best defensive fighters of all time, and prides himself on his ability to evade punishment with his skillful movement about the ring while making adjustments against opponents on the fly.

McGregor, the UFC's reigning lightweight champion and former featherweight champion, is known as much for his bravado as for his explosive knockout power inside an MMA octagon.

The Irishman became the first UFC fighter to hold two belts simultaneously when he knocked out Eddie Alvarez in New York last November for the lightweight championship.

The UFC stripped McGregor of his featherweight belt shortly after that fight when he announced he would be taking some time off after he and long-time partner Dee Devlin had their first baby in May.

Known for his devastating striking and highlight-reel knockouts, McGregor is also quick and irrational on his feet, but few would back him to beat one of the most complete boxers of all time.

A win for Mayweather would move him ahead of former heavyweight great Rocky Marciano, who also retired with a perfect 49-0 career record.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Jeffrey Sachs: ‘Vast majority of humanity wants Gaza war to end and Palestine to be free’
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
As Hamas weighs response, US threatens 'tragic' outcome if it rejected Trump's Gaza plan
By Baba Umar
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding
Venezuela accuses US of 'provocation' after fighter jets spotted near coast
US veterans slam Washington's silence on Israel's attack on Gaza-bound aid vessels
By Noureldein Ghanem
Protests sweep Europe against Israeli attack on Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla