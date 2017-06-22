Two soldiers were killed on Thursday in an anti-terror operation targeting the PKK in Turkey's eastern province of Bitlis, a statement released by Turkey's military said.

The soldiers were initially hospitalised after the attack in Tatvan on the western shore of Lake Van but later succumbed to their injuries, according to the statement. A third soldier is still being treated at Tatvan State Hospital.

Meanwhile, an operation targeting PKK financing in 104 villages in the southeastern province ended on Wednesday, said the Diyarbakir governor's office

The operation, supported by around 8,000 members of the security forces, led to the deaths of three PKK terrorists and the capture of five others, the governor's office said in a statement.