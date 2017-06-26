Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo won a chaotic Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Sunday.

Formula One championship leader Sebastian Vettel finished fourth after being penalised for swerving into rival Lewis Hamilton who came home in fifth place.

Hamilton's Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas finished second after overcoming a first-lap collision with Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen.

Canadian teenager Lance Stroll was third for his first podium after being pipped on the line by Bottas.

Ferrari's Vettel dropped from second to ninth, after a 10-second stop-go penalty for steering into race leader Hamilton under safety car conditions after a red-flag stoppage.

"Nothing happened, did it?" Vettel said to Sky Sports. "He brake-checked me as well, so what do you expect? I'm sure he didn't do it on purpose but for sure it was not the right move."

"I got damage, he risked damage," added the German. "After the incident, we were side by side, I raised my hand and showed him that I wasn't happy with that."

Vettel was incredulous when he learnt of the 10-second penalty on lap 32. Hamilton complained over his radio that the sanction was insufficient.

Hamilton's hopes of victory ended when he had to pit due to a loose headrest.

"I don't really care about (what happened)," Hamilton later said. "It's done and dusted and we move on."

Vettel leads the F1 Drivers' Championship