Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson met on Sunday in Istanbul.

The two diplomats discussed war-torn Syria, the fight against terrorism as well as the Qatar crisis at the Prime Ministry Office in Istanbul, according to diplomatic sources.

The ongoing crisis in inter-Arab relations climaxed on June 5, when Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, Egypt and Yemen all abruptly cut diplomatic relations with Doha, accusing it of meddling in their domestic affairs and supporting terrorist groups.

Tillerson, a former ExxonMobil CEO, arrived in Istanbul to receive a lifetime achievement award, the Dewhurst Award, at the 22nd World Petroleum Congress (WPC), which is being held in Istanbul between July 9-13.

Four-day congress will feature Turkish President Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan, as well as Energy and Natural Resources Minister Berat Albayrak, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak, Minister of Oil of Bahrain Shaikh Mohamed bin Khalifa bin Ahmed al-Khalifa and Indian Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Dubbed as the "Olympics of Petroleum", the triennial congress, which will be held in Istanbul for the first time, will gather top managers of the leading oil and gas companies.

According to the WPC's website, 20,000 participants, 5,000 decision-makers, and 50 ministers from over 100 countries will attend the congress.

A reliable partner for energy projects