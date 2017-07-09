Speaking to reporters at the end of the G20 summit in Hamburg Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called Selahattin Demirtas, the jailed co-chair of the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), a "terrorist."

Erdogan's comments came following a reporter asking the president, "Why doesn't Turkey give its support for a Kurdish state in the Middle East," and the release of Demirtas who is currently in prison for terror links.

"As I understand it, you want Iraq to be split. We will not allow Iraq to be split, Iraq can only be strong if it protects its territorial integrity," Erdogan said.

"First of all, I do not have the power nor the authority to order the release of terrorists from prison," said Erdogan referring to Demirtas.

"Turkey is a country with law and order, and the person you mentioned is a terrorist."

"He is the type of terrorist who called on my Kurdish brothers to take to the streets and caused 53 people's death. He pitted Kurds against Kurds and that is just one of his crimes."