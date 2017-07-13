TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Heroes of July 15: Metin Dogan
As the anniversary of last year's failed coup in Turkey draws near, TRT World tells the stories of heroism displayed on that day. One such story is that of Metin Dogan, who stood up to tanks at Istanbul's Ataturk Airport on July 15.
Heroes of July 15: Metin Dogan
File photo shows Metin Dogan giving a speech on his experience of the failed coup at a conference. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 13, 2017

Saturday marks the first anniversary of Turkey's failed coup.

This week, TRT World has been taking a look back at the historic events of that day and the effects it had on the country and its people.

One of the heroes of that night is Metin Dogan, a math teacher.

On the night of the coup, he faced down soldiers at Istanbul's Ataturk Airport, going as far as to stand in front of tanks to prevent them from moving.

Recommended

TRT World brings you his story.

According to the Turkish government, a network dubbed FETO and its US-based leader Fethullah Gulen orchestrated the failed coup on July 15, 2016, which killed 249 people and injured nearly 2,000 others.

Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the government through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Turkish president commemorates 102nd anniversary of Istanbul's liberation
Türkiye gathered evidence of crimes against humanity: Gaza flotilla activist
Türkiye working to repatriate 14 citizens still held in Israel after Gaza flotilla raid
Turkish activists detail harassment, abuse, racism in Israeli detention after aid flotilla attack
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan
Global Sumud Flotilla activists slam 'Israeli terrorism', hail Türkiye's support
Hamas has proven it is ready for peace in region: President Erdogan
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
36 Turkish citizens detained by Israel aboard Global Sumud Flotilla to return to Türkiye
Erdogan hails Hamas response, demands end to Gaza genocide that 'wounded global conscience'
Consulate officers make direct contact with Turkish citizens illegally detained by Israel: official
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister
Turkish intelligence detains private detective accused of spying for Mossad in Istanbul
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture