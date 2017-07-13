Saturday marks the first anniversary of Turkey's failed coup.

This week, TRT World has been taking a look back at the historic events of that day and the effects it had on the country and its people.

One of the heroes of that night is Metin Dogan, a math teacher.

On the night of the coup, he faced down soldiers at Istanbul's Ataturk Airport, going as far as to stand in front of tanks to prevent them from moving.