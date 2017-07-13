Someone in Romania thought he'd made a fair amount of money when he sold an old typewriter for 100 euros at a flea market. He was wrong.

The "typewriter" was, in fact, a German Wehrmacht Enigma I, a World War Two cipher machine, and the collector who bought it put it up for sale at the Bucharest auction house Artmark with a starting price of 9,000 euros ($10,300).

On Tuesday, Artmark sold it to an online bidder for 45,000 euros.

"The collector bought it from a flea market. He's a cryptography professor and he knew very well what he was buying," Cristian Gavrila, the collectable consignment manager at Artmark, said.