Qatar's 2022 World Cup preparations have been inconvenienced but not delayed by the political and economic boycott by its neighbours, the country's most senior tournament organiser insisted Sunday.

Hassan Al Thawadi, Secretary General the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy, said alternative suppliers outside those countries involved in the ongoing dispute have been found for tournament-related construction projects.

"The impact has been minimal," Thawadi told Doha-based broadcaster Al Jazeera in an interview to be aired later on Sunday.

"In terms of stadium progress or stadium construction and infrastructure requirements for the World Cup, progress is being made as well."

He added that the crisis has "caused an inconvenience".

Asked outright if projects had been delayed, Thawadi responded: "Projects are on schedule. No delays have occurred."

Qatar has been isolated since June 5 when Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt cut ties with the World Cup host – accusing it of backing extremism and fostering ties with Iran – triggering the biggest political crisis in the Gulf for several years.

Doha denies the claims.

Qatar initially gave priority to Gulf suppliers for the vast construction projects – the country is spending $500m a week on World Cup projects – accompanying the controversial tournament.

Since the conflict began some have questioned whether the gas-rich emirate can subsequently meet deadlines to build or renovate the eight stadiums currently earmarked for 2022.