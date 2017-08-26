TÜRKİYE
Motorbike-sharing app aims to beat Istanbul's traffic
Since its launch in January, 100,000 people have downloaded Istanbul’s Scotty motorbike-sharing app, and more than 1,000 riders have registered as drivers.
Despite a number of improvements in Istanbuls transportation system, traffic remains a serious problem. / AA
By Staff Reporter
August 26, 2017

A Turkish biker has found an innovative way of beating rush hour traffic in Istanbul.

31-year-old Cenk Kaya has launched Turkey's first motorbike-based ride sharing app. 

Kaya has been biking for more than 10 years and loves his city, but dislikes getting caught in its notorious traffic. 

He says he often wishes for someone like Scotty from the Star Trek TV series would just “beam him up” from traffic jams.

He used this as an inspiration to develop his app, appropriately named Scotty.

TRT World’sSourav Roy reports. 

