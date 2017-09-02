POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Stressed in Singapore? Smash things up in a rage room to let off steam
For a fee, people can take a baseball bat to glass bottles or the walls to find their way to a calmer state of mind. But health experts say better coping mechanisms are at hand.
Stressed in Singapore? Smash things up in a rage room to let off steam
The Fragment Room is Singapores first rage or anger room. / Facebook
By Staff Reporter
September 2, 2017

In Singapore, people are trying a novel way to beat stress. 

For a fee, clients are outfitted in protective gear and bats. They are then led into one of several rooms where they can bash things like bottles and old tech to destress. 

Anger or rage rooms exist in many countries, including the United States, Argentina, Egypt, Hong Kong and Australia. 

But some health experts say it could do more harm than good.    

Recommended

Over time, rage rooms can condition people into believing a violent physical reaction is the only coping method, Jeanie Chau, a clinical psychologist, told TRT World.   

Fahima Mathe checks out why these rooms are all the rage in Singapore.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
As Hamas weighs response, US threatens 'tragic' outcome if it rejected Trump's Gaza plan
By Baba Umar
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding
Venezuela accuses US of 'provocation' after fighter jets spotted near coast
US veterans slam Washington's silence on Israel's attack on Gaza-bound aid vessels
By Noureldein Ghanem
Protests sweep Europe against Israeli attack on Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia