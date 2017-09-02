Rakhine state in Myanmar is burning.

Nearly 400 people have died in fighting that has rocked Myanmar's northwestern state for a week. Around 38,000 Rohingya, a minority ethnic group in Myanmar, have fled to Bangladesh, marking an escalation in a long-simmering conflict.

It all flared up on August 25, when – not for the first time – a militia known as the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) launched a series of attacks on Myanmar police posts and an army base.

In response, the military razed parts of Rakhine state to the ground, a Human Rights Watch report with satellite maps showed. Over 100 people were reported dead in the first few days; at least 80 of them were insurgents.

Rakhine is home to 1.1 million Rohingya Muslims, who have been denied citizenship since 1982.

The army has been accused of running a protracted, brutal campaign of oppression against them, something the UN says amounts to ethnic cleansing.

Here are six things to know about the insurgency, also called Harakah al Yaqin (HaY):

1. Myanmar isn’t new to insurgency

Rakhine state was a part of the British Raj (1842 to 1948) after which it became a battle zone during World War II. Rakhine Buddhist forces and Muslims were pitted against each other by the Japanese and British, respectively.

These divisions were visible in post-colonial Burma, renamed Myanmar in 1989.

Local forces often labelled "the mujahideen" sought to annex Rakhine to what was then East Pakistan, now Bangladesh. But Pakistan's founder Muhammed Ali Jinnah refused.

This eventually lead to a semi-autonomous Muslim Rakhine state in what is now known as Myanmar. But that did not bring them any security.

In 1982, a new law limited citizenship for Rohingya Muslims.

In response, an insurgent group called the Rohingya Solidarity Organisation (RSO) was formed in 1982.

The splinter Arakan Rohingya Islamic Front (ARIF) took shape four years later.

Although the groups were responsible for their share of attacks, they never gained much traction.

By the end of the 20th century, neither was perceived to form a credible military threat – although the RSO still continues to exist.

Local pro-state militia also grew alongside the Myanmar army.

Buddhist villagers and Rakhine nationalists have long urged the state military to help arm them out of a concern for safety.

2. ARSA, the new player

In October 2016, armed men claiming to be from ARSA flooded a series of border outposts, killing nine police officers.

The resulting military backlash which continued well into January 2017 was termed disproportionate – a UN report detailed rape, sexual violence and even instances where babies were stabbed for crying out for their mother’s milk. More than 66,000 Rohingya Muslims fled Rakhine state, the UN report said.

The attack on August 25 prompted a similar response: thousands of fearful Muslim and Buddhist civilians fled the worst fighting to grip Myanmar's northwest in five years.

ARSA was formed as a response to violence in Rakhine state in 2012 by Ataullah Abu Ammar Junani, a Karachi-born Muslim whose father is of Rohingya heritage.

He studied in a madrasa in Mecca, Saudi Arabia but disappeared shortly after the attacks on Rohingya.

Recruitment for the militia group began in 2013 and was followed by training. Reports say support was given by Saudi Arabia and Pakistan.

ARSA, which is headquartered in Mecca, is overseen by 20 committee members who either have Rohingya heritage or are emigres, according to an International Crisis Group report published late in 2016.

3. It's all about Rohingya rights

ARSA insists rights are their primary aim.

The Rohingya are denied Myanmar citizenship, leaving them without fundamental rights in the country in which they were born, and roots that take them back centuries.