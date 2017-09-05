Lego said it would lay off eight percent of its staff and revamp its business after reporting its first fall in sales in more than a decade on Tuesday.

The report of a five percent decline in mid-year revenue came a month after Lego abruptly removed its chief executive, suggesting the company is facing its biggest test since flirting with bankruptcy in the early 2000s.

The Danish toymaker said it could not promise a return to growth in the next two years, a jolting acknowledgement for a group widely admired for embracing the digital era and tying up lucrative franchises from Harry Potter to Minecraft.

"We have now pressed the reset button for the entire group," executive chairman Jorgen Vig Knudstorp said, acknowledging the business had grown too complicated.

He would seek a return to a leaner and more efficient organisation to respond to "losing momentum ... which we think could ultimately lead to stagnation or even decline."

Disappointing revenues

Lego said revenues had disappointed in its core markets of the United States and Europe, after a decade of double-digit growth and launches spanning Lego sets, video games, movie franchises and smartphone applications.

Sales related to its Star Wars line declining slightly in the first half of the year, the company said.

It marked a sharp reversal for a company that managed to expand and respond to rising demand in Asia when Knudstorp was CEO, even as the global toy market shrank after the 2008 financial crisis.