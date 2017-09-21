POLITICS
1 MIN READ
New Zealand has the highest teen suicide rate among wealthy countries
Wellington is trying to tackle the issue by boosting funding for anti-suicide programmes but critics say the roots of the problem have not been addressed.
New Zealand has the highest teen suicide rate among wealthy countries
New Zealand has the highest rate of teen suicide in the developed world. / AP
September 21, 2017

New Zealand is grappling with a damning statistic.

It has the highest rate of teen suicide in the developed world.

The United Nations says one in every 20 teenagers has attempted suicide.

According to data released by Chief Coroner Judge Deborah Marshall, 606 Kiwis committed suicide in the 2016-17 year, up from 579 the previous year and 564 the year before that.

Recommended

Wellington is trying to tackle the issue by boosting funding for anti-suicide programmes but critics say the roots of the problem have not been addressed.

TRT World’s Kim Vinnell reports from New Zealand.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
As Hamas weighs response, US threatens 'tragic' outcome if it rejected Trump's Gaza plan
By Baba Umar
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding
Venezuela accuses US of 'provocation' after fighter jets spotted near coast
US veterans slam Washington's silence on Israel's attack on Gaza-bound aid vessels
By Noureldein Ghanem
Protests sweep Europe against Israeli attack on Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights