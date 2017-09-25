Uber called for urgent talks with London’s transport regulator and pledged to make improvements in the way it reports serious incidents in a bid to retain its license on Monday.

Transport for London (TfL) deemed the ride-sharing service unfit on Friday, citing the firm’s approach to reporting serious criminal offences and background checks on drivers. The regulator decided not to renew Uber's licence to operate in the British capital, which will end this week. The ban prompted an uproar with thousands of signatures petitioning TfL against the decision.

"It's ... true that we've got things wrong along the way. On behalf of everyone at Uber globally, I apologise for the mistakes we've made," CEO Dara Khosrowshahi wrote in an open letter to Londoners.

"We will appeal the decision on behalf of millions of Londoners, but we do so with the knowledge that we must also change," he said.

London’s mayor asked the city’s transport regulator to be available to meet Uber’s boss after Khosrowshahi pledged to make changes to overturn a decision to strip it of its licence.

“I welcome the apology from Dara Khosrowshahi ... Obviously I am pleased that he has acknowledged the issues that Uber faces in London,” Mayor Sadiq Khan said in an emailed statement.

“Even though there is a legal process in place, I have asked TfL to make themselves available to meet with him,” he said.

London police complained earlier this year that Uber, which is backed by Goldman Sachs and BlackRock, was either not disclosing, or taking too long to report, serious crimes including sexual assaults and that this put the public at risk.

Apology

Uber's UK head of cities, Fred Jones, said the firm was working with the police to work out how it can better report incidents. He also said TfL had not been clear about its concerns.

“We’re working with the police to figure out how we can do this in a better way that’s helpful to them,” Fred Jones told BBC radio.