Kenyan farmers profit off "green gold"
Kenya is the world's fourth largest producer of macadamia nuts after South Africa, Australia and the United States.
Many farmers in Kenya’s Rift Valley were used to produce staples and coffee but they say macadamia fetches better prices. (Reuters) / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
September 30, 2017

Macadamia nut farming has become a major source of income for thousands of farmers across Kenya.

High demand for the produce in the international market is enticing many farmers to grow macadamia nut, which is now dubbed as the new "green gold".

A mature tree yields about 70 kilos of nuts on average per year.

When harvested each kilo sells for about one US dollar.

Newer hybrid tree varieties that mature faster are also being developed by scientists to improve yields and quality of the nuts.

TRT World’sNafisa Latic has the story.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
