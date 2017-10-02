US-born scientists Jeffrey Hall, Michael Rosbash and Michael Young won the 2017 Nobel Prize for Physiology or Medicine for their discoveries of molecular mechanisms controlling our biological clocks, the award-giving body said on Monday.

The mechanisms help explain issues such as why people travelling long distances over several time zones often suffer jet lag and they have wider implications for health such as increased risk for certain diseases.

"[The three scientists'] discoveries explain how plants, animals and humans adapt their biological rhythm so that it is synchronised with the Earth's revolutions," the Nobel Assembly at Sweden's Karolinska Institute said in a statement.

Fruit flies used to test theory