Turkish NGO launches language courses for Syrian refugee women
The Turkish Women and Democracy Association, Kadem, hopes to help Syrian refugee women integrate into everyday life in their new home.
Turkish NGO Kadem is surveying 5,000 Syrian women in Istanbul and Ankara to find out how to best help them. (AA) / AA
October 3, 2017

Turkey has more Syrian refugees than any other country, with some 3.5 million people, the majority of whom are women and children.

They managed to escape war, but many now face new problems such as an uncertain status in Turkey, language difficulties and assumptions about their education and abilities. 

The Women and Democracy Association, Kadem, is helping to alleviate some of those concerns.

It is providing Turkish language classes and counselling sessions to Syrian refugee women in order to help them deal with the trauma of war and better integrate into everyday life in Turkey.

TRT World's Kim Vinnell reports.

