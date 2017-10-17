Turkey’s parliament on Tuesday extended the ongoing state of emergency in the country by three more months.

The General Assembly approved the Prime Ministry’s motion calling for the extension, which would become effective as of Thursday, 01:00 local time (22:00 GMT).

The ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) and opposition Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) voted in favour of the extension, while the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) and People's Democratic Party (HDP) were against it.

According to the Turkish constitution, a state of emergency can be declared for a maximum period of six months.

To enact the state of emergency, the government must see serious indications of widespread violence that could interfere with Turkey's democratic environment or its citizens' basic rights and freedoms as established by the constitution.