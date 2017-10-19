Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday that he sees no difference between terrorists groups such as Daesh, the FETO - the group held responsible for last year’s coup attempt in Turkey - and Boko Haram, another terrorist group that has plagued Nigeria.

Addressing a joint press conference at the presidential complex in Ankara alongside his visiting Nigerian counterpart Muhammadu Buhari, Erdogan said, “I would like to express that there is no difference between FETO, Daesh, and Boko Haram, no matter what they serve or claim or their name – all of them are gangs of murderers who feed on the blood of innocents.”

Boko Haram, which is based in northeastern Nigeria and is affiliated with Daesh, has killed thousands of people and displaces 2.3 million from their homes according to the UN and Amnesty International.

In the Global Terrorism Index, Boko Haram was also ranked the deadliest terror group in 2015.