Istanbul, Turkey - Some powerful Britons in the media and politics are intent on "ratcheting up the hate" with a clear agenda to promote "an axis" of hatred, Britain's Baroness Sayeeda Warsi said on Thursday.

She was speaking at a panel on xenophobia and Islamophobia at The Forum conference in Istanbul on Thursday, adding but "I don’t think that the United Kingdom is Islamophobic."

"I don’t think the government is Islamophobic. Are there politicians who are Islamophobic? Yes there are. But Britain is far better than the rest of Europe and America at tackling the issue," said the Conservative peer, who was also Britain's first Muslim member to join the cabinet.

"The kind of elected respectable fascism you see in Europe" isn’t present in the UK, she argued. "In Britain, we don’t have members of the far-right sitting in our parliament."

She also called for Britain's counter-terrorism policy, part of which known as Prevent, to be revisited.

"One strand of the counter-terrorism policy, Prevent, is to make them feel like belong. We should focus on 'Promote' rather than 'Prevent,'" she told the two-day conference, organised by Turkey's public broadcaster TRT World, at the Conrad Istanbul Bosphorus Hotel in Istanbul, Turkey.

Over 400 guests, including scholars, politicians, journalists, NGO representatives, and other members of civil society attended the inaugural forum on October18-19.

Skewed media coverage of Muslims

Warsi said, "In the UK, we have lots of issues related to child abuse, and we've made it about Muslims when actually we've had child abuse in Catholic communities."

"Religious identity has nothing to do with national identity. We’ve had [the Harvey Weinstein sexual abuse scandal] and we've not asked if his religion inspired him to be a pervert," the 45-year-old Yorkshire woman said.

"The media has a responsibility to report the facts and not sensationalise the issues. We reached the point where editors were saying 'go out and find a bad Muslim story.' We’ve got to get to a point where we get to start good Muslim stories," she said.

The peer's comments come on the back of reports of rising Islamophobia attacks across the EU.

A study presented Wednesday at the House of Commons led by Dr Imran Awan, associate professor of criminology at Birmingham City University and Dr Irene Zempi, lecturer in criminology at Trent University showed that Islamophobia is on the rise in the UK.

The peer was slated as 'the enemy within'

Warsi launched a biography earlier this year.

"I called the book "The Enemy Within" because it was something I was called while serving in government," she said.