President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday called Turkey a "gate of hope" for the oppressed people and victims in the world.

"Today, the gate of hope for all the oppressed people and victims in the world is Turkey. This is the main reason why we are the targets of the bloody terrorist organisations," Erdogan said in a message commemorating October 29 Republic Day of Turkey.

"We will not allow the swarms of killers like Daesh, PKK, PYD/YPG and FETO to keep us from our targets. We carry on towards our 2023 goals by fighting against the headlines, conspirator's pawns that are continuously hurled at us," he said, referring to negative stories about the country on western media.

The glorious resistance against July 15 treachery last year at the cost of 250 martyrs and 2,193 veterans is the indication of this spirit, he added.

"That night, all members of the Turkish nation including the young or the old and the women or the men have protected the gains of the Republic," Erdogan stressed.