Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and several other Sunni-majority countries severed relations with Qatar on June 5, accusing the Gulf state of supporting terrorism. The bloc also objects to Qatar's ties to Iran, the Muslim Brotherhood, Hamas and the Taliban.

Qatar has denied the accusations and called the collective decision "unjustified." Kuwait, Turkey and the US have all urged a political solution as the bloc isolates Qatar using various ad hoc sanctions, including shutting down their airspace to Qataris and blocking import routes. Read more here.

Read the latest developments in the crisis here:

Monday, October 30

Bahrain calls for excluding Qatar from the GCC

Khalid bin Ahmed al Khalifa, Bahrain's Foreign Minister, said that Bahrain would not attend the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) if Qatar did not change its stand. He also called for freezing Qatar out of GCC.

Al Khalifa made the statement via his Twitter account on Sunday: "if Qatar thinks that its current playing with time and evading will buy it time till the upcoming GCC summit, then it's mistaken. If the situation remained as it is we won't attend this summit."

Qatar's Emir accuses Saudi Arabia and other blockade countries of wanting a 'regime change'

Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al Thani, Qatar's ruler, in an interview with CBS' 60 Minutes accused Saudi Arabia and its other Arab allies of seeking a "regime change."

"They want a regime change. It's ... so obvious,"

"They don’t like our independence, the way how we are thinking, our vision for the region," Sheikh Tamin said on Sunday.

Sheikh Tamin also reiterated that he was ready for for US-hosted direct talks aimed at solving the worst diplomatic crisis in the Gulf but had yet to hear a response to US President Donald Trump's invitation to the four Arab states boycotting Doha.

Sunday, October 22

Tillerson says Saudi Arabia not ready for talks with Qatar

Saudi Arabia was not yet ready to begin direct talks with Doha to resolve the nearly five-month diplomatic and trade cutoff affecting Qatar, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said at a briefing in Doha alongside Qatar’s foreign minister.

"There is not a strong indication that the parties are ready to talk yet," Tillerson said of discussions he had earlier in the day with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman aimed at overcoming the row.

Friday, October 20

Tillerson to visit Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Pakistan, India, Switzerland

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will visit Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Pakistan, India and Switzerland in a week-long trip starting on Friday, the State Department said in a statement released on Thursday.

In the Middle East, Tillerson will discuss the conflict with Yemen, Iran, and the ongoing dispute with Qatar, among other issues, the department said. In Geneva, he will meet several international organizations to discuss refugees, it added.

Friday, October 6

US military halts exercises with Gulf countries

The US military has halted some exercises with its Gulf Arab allies over the ongoing diplomatic crisis targeting Qatar, trying to use its influence to end the months-long dispute, authorities said.

While offering few details, the acknowledgement by the US military's Central Command shows the concern it has over the conflict gripping the Gulf, home to the US Navy's 5th Fleet and crucial bases for its campaign against Daesh in Iraq and Syria, as well as the war in Afghanistan.