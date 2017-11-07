The US and Turkey said on Monday they resumed "limited" mutual visa services following an almost month-long suspension in a diplomatic row between the two NATO allies ahead of the Turkish premier's visit to Washington.

The US decision to stop handing out visas took effect from October 8 and was followed by a tit-for-tat move by Turkey to stop giving Turkish visas to Americans.

Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim will go to the US on Tuesday November 7 for a visit until November 10, during which he is due to hold talks with US Vice President Mike Pence.

The website of US Embassy and Consulates in Turkey said: "The US Mission in Turkey has resumed processing non-immigrant visas on a limited basis."

An email received by some of the Turkish visa applicants stated the same.

“Applicants who wish to travel to the United States may now reschedule appointments. Please note, however, that limited appointment availability could result in longer than normal wait times,” the email added.

The US embassy added: "We have received initial high-level assurances from the government of Turkey that there are no additional local employees of our mission in Turkey under investigation."

"We have also received initial assurances from the government of Turkey that our local staff will not be detained or arrested for performing their official duties."