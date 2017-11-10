World number one Rafa Nadal is confident he will be “100 percent fit” at the ATP Finals event in London as he continues to recover from a knee injury.

The Spaniard pulled out of the Paris Masters before his quarter final match against American John Isner after experiencing discomfort in his right knee during his third round win over Pablo Cuevas.

”Hopefully the knee is good,“ Nadal told Sky Sports. ”I’ve done everything I’ve needed to do in order to get ready for London Let’s see if I am able to be 100 per cent to compete.