POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Nadal confident of fitness level at ATP Finals
The Spanish tennis star believes that he'll be '100% fit' at the ATP Finals event in London.
Nadal confident of fitness level at ATP Finals
Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates winning against South Korea's Hyeon Chung during their second-round match at the ATP World Tour Masters 1000 indoor tennis tournament on November 1, 2017 in Paris. / AFP
November 10, 2017

World number one Rafa Nadal is confident he will be “100 percent fit” at the ATP Finals event in London as he continues to recover from a knee injury.

The Spaniard pulled out of the Paris Masters before his quarter final match against American John Isner after experiencing discomfort in his right knee during his third round win over Pablo Cuevas.

”Hopefully the knee is good,“ Nadal told Sky Sports. ”I’ve done everything I’ve needed to do in order to get ready for London Let’s see if I am able to be 100 per cent to compete.

Recommended

”If nothing happens, then I will play. I visited my doctors after the Paris Masters  it was a tough day for me having to pull out of Paris."

“I know I‘m confident because I‘m having a great season with one event to go. I am here to try my best.”

Reigning French and US Open winner Nadal begins the quest for his first ATP Finals title against Belgian David Goffin on Monday and will also compete with Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov and Austrian Dominic Thiem in his group.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
As Hamas weighs response, US threatens 'tragic' outcome if it rejected Trump's Gaza plan
By Baba Umar
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding
Venezuela accuses US of 'provocation' after fighter jets spotted near coast
US veterans slam Washington's silence on Israel's attack on Gaza-bound aid vessels
By Noureldein Ghanem
Protests sweep Europe against Israeli attack on Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each