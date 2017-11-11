POLITICS
5 MIN READ
Irish post record win against South Africa
The Irish ran in four tries – three in the last 10 minutes – to extend the woeful Springboks winless run to five matches.
Irish post record win against South Africa
Ireland's Rhys Ruddock scores a try in a match that saw Ireland record a record win against the Springboks. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
November 11, 2017

Ireland recorded their biggest win over South Africa on Saturday with a 38-3 hammering at Lansdowne Road.

The Irish ran in four tries – three in the last 10 minutes – to extend the woeful Springboks winless run to five matches.

Especially pleasing for Joe Schmidt was the fact that three of his inexperienced players, Andrew Conway, South Africa-born hooker Rob Herring and the impressive Jacob Stockdale scored three of the tries. Rhys Ruddock nabbed the other.

Schmidt expressed his surprise at the result.

"No, I didn't see it coming. The last four Tests between us I think have mostly been one or two score margins," he said.

"The score flattered us a little bit. We scored the bulk of our points in the last 10 minutes and until then the game was in the balance."

South African coach Allister Coetzee said the result was "difficult to explain".

"It was disappointing and as a group we take full responsibility. Ireland were clinical."

Perfect answer

Debutant Bundee Aki gave the perfect answer to critics of his being selected under the residency rule in hammering prop Coenie Oosthuizen so hard in the second minute the latter – who had only just been recalled to the side – had to be carted off the pitch. 

Johnny Sexton put the hosts into the lead two minutes later with a crisply struck penalty from long distance.

The Irish were causing the Springboks endless problems in the set scrum provoking the visitors to concede penalties and freekicks in desperation.

Sexton duly doubled Ireland's lead from another South African infraction as the quarter hour mark approached.

Recommended

The Irish playmaker kept the scoreboard ticking over with another penalty – stemming from the best move of the match which saw wing Conway drive deep into South Africa territory – to make it 9-0. 

The lively Conway then somehow collected the ball from his Munster team-mate Murray's kick after Courtnall Skose made a hash of catching it and the 26-year-old scooted clear despite four Springboks being round him.

Sexton went close to adding the extras from the touchline but the Irish still held a healthy 14-0 lead after 25 minutes.

It took half an hour but finally South Africa put some pressure on the hosts inside their 22 only for Ireland's South Africa-born No8 CJ Stander to win a penalty for his adopted country.

Half-time lead

The Irish finished the half on the front foot deep inside Springbok territory but couldn't add to their lead going in at 14-0.

South Africa got much-needed points early in the second-half, Elton Jantjes converting a penalty – taking him past the 200 point mark in Test rugby – after Stander was penalised for a high tackle on veteran prop Tendai 'Beast' Mtawarira.

Sexton settled Irish fans nerves, after the hosts had started the half in scrappy fashion allowing the Springboks a glimmer of hope, with a penalty in the 55th minute to restore the 14 point lead. 

The Sprinbgoks though could not put anything of note together in terms of moves and the Irish weathered the small tempest.

Ultimately the hosts then ran away with the match as first Ruddock went over – just as he did the last time they met in Dublin three years ago – after great work by Conway.

Then it was the turn of another replacement, Herring, to touch down and with the Boks now reeling, Stockdale – who had been magnificent in defence – went over in the corner after a stunning move.

Joey Carbery, who had come on for the imperious Sexton, converted it from the touchline to round off a sublime day for the hosts.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
As Hamas weighs response, US threatens 'tragic' outcome if it rejected Trump's Gaza plan
By Baba Umar
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding
Venezuela accuses US of 'provocation' after fighter jets spotted near coast
US veterans slam Washington's silence on Israel's attack on Gaza-bound aid vessels
By Noureldein Ghanem
Protests sweep Europe against Israeli attack on Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each