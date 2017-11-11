Ireland recorded their biggest win over South Africa on Saturday with a 38-3 hammering at Lansdowne Road.

The Irish ran in four tries – three in the last 10 minutes – to extend the woeful Springboks winless run to five matches.

Especially pleasing for Joe Schmidt was the fact that three of his inexperienced players, Andrew Conway, South Africa-born hooker Rob Herring and the impressive Jacob Stockdale scored three of the tries. Rhys Ruddock nabbed the other.

Schmidt expressed his surprise at the result.

"No, I didn't see it coming. The last four Tests between us I think have mostly been one or two score margins," he said.

"The score flattered us a little bit. We scored the bulk of our points in the last 10 minutes and until then the game was in the balance."

South African coach Allister Coetzee said the result was "difficult to explain".

"It was disappointing and as a group we take full responsibility. Ireland were clinical."

Perfect answer

Debutant Bundee Aki gave the perfect answer to critics of his being selected under the residency rule in hammering prop Coenie Oosthuizen so hard in the second minute the latter – who had only just been recalled to the side – had to be carted off the pitch.

Johnny Sexton put the hosts into the lead two minutes later with a crisply struck penalty from long distance.

The Irish were causing the Springboks endless problems in the set scrum provoking the visitors to concede penalties and freekicks in desperation.

Sexton duly doubled Ireland's lead from another South African infraction as the quarter hour mark approached.