Scientists in the United States have for the first time tried editing a gene inside the body in a bold attempt to permanently change a person's DNA to cure a disease.

The experiment was done on Monday in California on 44-year-old Brian Madeux.

Through an IV, he received billions of copies of a corrective gene and a genetic tool to cut his DNA in a precise spot.

"It's kind of humbling" to be the first to test this, said Madeux, who has a metabolic disease called Hunter syndrome.

"I'm willing to take that risk. Hopefully it will help me and other people."

Gene therapy to get boost

Signs of whether it is working may come in a month; tests will show for sure in three months.

If it's successful, it could give a major boost to the fledgling field of gene therapy.

Scientists have edited people's genes before, altering cells in the lab that are then returned to patients. There also are gene therapies that don't involve editing DNA.

But these methods can only be used for a few types of diseases.