Turkey has withdrawn its troops from a NATO military drill in Norway after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Friday that his name and the picture of the Republic of Turkey’s founder Mustafa Kemal Ataturk were used in an 'enemy chart'.

"There was an incident in Norway," Erdogan told governing Justice and Development Party (AK Party) members in the capital Ankara.

"They used an enemy chart in Norway. In that chart, there was my name and [Mustafa Kemal] Ataturk's picture."

The president said he was informed about the issue by Chief of General Staff General Hulusi Akar and EU Affairs Minister Omer Celik.

"They told me that they are withdrawing our 40 soldiers from there [Norway]," Erdogan said.

"I told them to do that immediately. There can be no alliance like that."

NATO apologises

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg and the Allied Force Command in a written statement apologised to Turkey over the scandal.

“I apologise for the offence that has been caused.”

“The incidents were the result of an individual’s actions and do not reflect the views of NATO,” he said in a written statement.

The individual involved, a civilian contractor seconded by Norway and not a NATO employee, was immediately removed from the exercise, Stoltenberg said.