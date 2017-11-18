Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday batted back an apology from the NATO military alliance after his name, as well as the name of the founding president of Turkey, appeared on an "enemy poster" at a drill in Norway.

The incidents took place during NATO's "Trident Javelin" exercise in the southern Norwegian city of Stavanger aimed at increasing coordination between the allies at headquarters level, which wound up on Friday.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and Norwegian Defense Minister Frank Bakke-Jensen have apologised to Turkey over the incident.

But Erdogan on Saturday said such disrespectful behaviour could not be so easily forgiven.

"You have seen the disrespectful behaviour at the NATO drill yesterday. There are some mistakes that are done not by fools but only by base people," Erdogan said in an event in northeastern Rize.

"This matter cannot be covered over with a simple apology," he said.

As Turkey is increasing its power, the intensity of attacks against the country is also increasing, the president added.