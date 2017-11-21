TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish lira falls to new all-time low against USD
At the currency markets opening on Tuesday, the US Dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate rose to 3.9490, compared with Monday's close at 3.9180. Turkey's Central Bank makes liquidity arrangements on the interbank market to suppress fluctuations.
Turkish lira falls to new all-time low against USD
According to Turkey's Central Bank, the 10-month average exchange rate was 3.61, while last year one dollar traded for 3.02 lira on average and for 2.71 lira in 2015. / Reuters Archive
By Staff Reporter
November 21, 2017

The USD/TRY exchange rate set a new all-time record by climbing to nearly 3.97 as of 10:00 am local time (0700 GMT) on Tuesday.

At the currency markets opening on Tuesday, the US Dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate rose to 3.95, compared with Monday's close at 3.92.

Turkey's Central Bank subsequently made liquidity arrangements on the interbank market to suppress recent fluctuations in foreign exchange markets.

"Banks’ borrowing limits at the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey Interbank Money Market for O/N transactions have been reduced to zero to be effective as of November 22, 2017," the bank said.

Recommended

"To be effective from the same date, banks’ limit for the intraday liquidity facility will be increased to twice the size of Interbank Money Market borrowing limits valid on 21 November 2017," it added.

According to Turkey's Central Bank, the 10-month average exchange rate was 3.61, while last year one dollar traded for 3.02 lira on average and for 2.71 lira in 2015.

On Saturday, the bank decided to launch Turkish lira-settled forward foreign exchange sale auctions, planning to reach a $3 billion – maximum – total amount of foreign exchange sale position by the end of this year.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Turkish activists detail harassment, abuse, racism in Israeli detention after aid flotilla attack
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan
Global Sumud Flotilla activists slam 'Israeli terrorism', hail Türkiye's support
Hamas has proven it is ready for peace in region: President Erdogan
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
36 Turkish citizens detained by Israel aboard Global Sumud Flotilla to return to Türkiye
Erdogan hails Hamas response, demands end to Gaza genocide that 'wounded global conscience'
Consulate officers make direct contact with Turkish citizens illegally detained by Israel: official
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister
Turkish intelligence detains private detective accused of spying for Mossad in Istanbul
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Turkish President Erdogan condemns Israel's attack on Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla
Türkiye monitors citizens’ status after Israeli attack on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
Türkiye opens probe into detention of its citizens on Gaza-bound flotilla attacked by Israel