A retired CIA analyst dismissed accusations that he was involved in last year's failed coup in Turkey, claiming he was a "choice target" following a warrant for his detention.

Graham Fuller, an ex-vice chairman of the CIA's National Intelligence Council who now works as a history professor, told The Associated Press he was accused of being the "CIA handler" of a US-based Muslim cleric.

In an emailed statement late Friday, Fuller refuted claims he was in Turkey "directing the coup attempt."

He said he was speaking to a group of 100 people in Canada that night.

An Istanbul court on Friday had issued a warrant for Fuller's arrest over alleged ties to the Fetullah Gulen Terror Organisation (FETO).

The warrant had been issued as part of a broader FETO investigation by the Terror and Organised Crime Bureau of the Istanbul Public Prosecutor’s Office.

Fuller, who reportedly helped FETO leader Fetullah Gulen secure US residency in the late 1990s, has been an outspoken supporter of Gulen in the US media.