Turkey's Presidential Spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin on Tuesday criticised United Arab Emirates' Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan for sharing a tweet that targeted Ottoman history and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

In a shared retweet, Zayed accused Fahreddin Pasha — an Ottoman governor of Medina from 1916-1919 — of committing crimes against local population and theft of their property.

"The Turks also stole most of the manuscripts of the Mahmudiyah library in the city and sent them to Turkey. These are Erdogan’s ancestors and their history with Arab Muslims,” the tweet said.

In response, Kalin criticised Zayed for retweeting a "propaganda lie that seeks to turn Turks [and] Arabs against one another."

"It was Fahreddin Pasha who bravely defended Medina against the British plans then. Is attacking President Erdogan at all costs the new fashion now?" Kalin asked.

Relations between the two countries are already at a low since Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain and Egypt imposed a blockade on Qatar, accusing Doha of supporting terror groups and Iran.