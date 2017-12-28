Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono is paying an official visit to Turkey on Thursday at the invitation of Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

Kono is on a regional trip which has taken him to Oman, Jordan, Palestine and Israel before his touch down in Turkey's capital, Ankara.

Peace and stability in the Middle East are "directly linked to Japan's economy, society and security," Kono said ahead of his arrival in Turkey.

He said Turkey had a significant influence on issues such as security, politics, economy and culture in the region, adding that Japan supported Turkey's efforts to shelter more than three million Syrian refugees.