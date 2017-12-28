TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Japan's foreign minister visits Turkey
Peace and stability in the Middle East "are directly linked to Japan's economy, society and security," Foreign Minister Taro Kono said ahead of an official visit to Turkey.
Japan's foreign minister visits Turkey
Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono arrives to meet his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Safadi in Amman, Jordan, December 26, 2017. / Reuters
December 28, 2017

Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono is paying an official visit to Turkey on Thursday at the invitation of Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

Kono is on a regional trip which has taken him to Oman, Jordan, Palestine and Israel before his touch down in Turkey's capital, Ankara.

Peace and stability in the Middle East are "directly linked to Japan's economy, society and security," Kono said ahead of his arrival in Turkey.

He said Turkey had a significant influence on issues such as security, politics, economy and culture in the region, adding that Japan supported Turkey's efforts to shelter more than three million Syrian refugees.

Recommended

Kono noted that Japan has provided almost $80 million to support Turkey's work with Syrian refugees, and that Tokyo supports non-military initiatives to resolve the Syrian conflict.

Speaking about the US move to recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital on December 6, Kono said Tokyo backed a two-state solution.

Japan voted in favour of the UN General Assembly resolution last week, which condemned US President Donald Trump's move on Jerusalem.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Azerbaijan takes Turkic bloc chair, proposes joint drills, energy corridor
Turkish, Russian leaders discuss bilateral ties, regional, global issues
Israel’s Gaza genocide surpasses all terrorism: Turkish parliament speaker
Inspired by popular Turkish series, Scottish woman embraces Islam
Turkish First Lady marks second anniversary of Gaza genocide, calls for unity against oppression
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Turkish President Erdogan urges Turkic states to strengthen role in regional security
‘Systematic genocide’: Türkiye's comms chief calls out Israel’s occupation, killings of Palestinians
Turkish activists detained in Gaza aid flotilla raid released, cross into Jordan en route home
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
Archaeologists discover 60 tombs dating back 2,200 years in western Türkiye
Two arrested in Türkiye over alleged Mossad espionage
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Türkiye’s renewable energy share tops 60% in 2025: Erdogan
Turkish president commemorates 102nd anniversary of Istanbul's liberation
Türkiye gathered evidence of crimes against humanity: Gaza flotilla activist