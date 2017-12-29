Turkey on Friday warned Greek Cypriot regime against its plans to start drilling for offshore oil and gas reserves in the Eastern Mediterranean.

A deepwater drillship leased by a consortium of Italy’s ENI and Total of France was preparing to begin the drilling earlier this week.

The licence for drilling has been issued by the Greek Cypriot administration, something unacceptable to the Turkish residents of Cyprus.

Turkey’s foreign ministry expressed concern over Cyprus’s "unilateral hydrocarbon-related activities.”

One-sided actions are a "disregard of the inalienable rights on natural resources of the Turkish Cypriot people, the co-owners of the island,” it said in a statement.

The drilling vessel arrived at Block 6 of the "so-called" exclusive economic zone to start search for gas.