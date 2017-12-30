The Turkish Foreign Ministry has criticised the decision of a Greek committee to grant asylum to one of the eight soldiers who fled to Greece after taking part in last year’s defeated coup in Turkey.

In a written statement released Saturday, the ministry said: "Greece, which granted asylum to one of the eight coup plotters who participated in the July 15 coup bid, has once again revealed through this decision that it is a country that protects and embraces plotters."

It also criticised Greece for not supporting or cooperating with Turkey as one would expect from an ally in the fight against terrorism and crimes.

"This decision, which we consider as politically motivated, will undoubtedly have effects on our bilateral relations with Greece and our joint regional efforts," the statement said.

According to a ruling by the third Independent Secondary Asylum Committee, Suleyman Ozkaynakci, the co-pilot of the helicopter that was used to flee Turkey, had been granted asylum on the basis that there was allegedly no proof that he participated in the coup.

The other former Turkish servicemen have not been granted asylum and are currently being held by Greek authorities until the committee makes a ruling regarding them.