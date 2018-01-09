BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
French prosecutor probes Apple's alleged obsolescence bid
France's consumer fraud watchdog DGCCRF will lead the investigation into US tech giant Apple over alleged deception and planned obsolescence of its products.
French prosecutor probes Apple's alleged obsolescence bid
The investigation was opened on January 5 and is being led by anti-trust and consumer protection specialists in the French economy ministry. / Reuters Archive
January 9, 2018

A French prosecutor has launched a preliminary investigation of US tech giant Apple over alleged deception and planned obsolescence of its products following a complaint by a consumer organisation, a judicial source said on Monday.

The investigation, opened on Friday, will be led by French consumer fraud watchdog DGCCRF, part of the Economy Ministry, the source said. 

Apple acknowledged last month that it takes some measures to reduce power demands – which can have the effect of slowing the processor – in some older iPhone models when a phone's battery is having trouble supplying the peak current that the processor demands.

The French watchdog's preliminary investigation could take months, and depending on its findings, the case could be dropped or handed to a judge for an in-depth investigation.

Fines under French law 

Under French law, companies risk fines of up to five percent of their annual sales for deliberately shortening the life of their products to spur demand to replace them.

Recommended

An Apple spokeswoman in the US declined to comment on the French probe, pointing to a December 28 statement in which the company apologised over its handling of the battery issue and said it would never do anything to intentionally shorten the life of any Apple product.

An Apple spokesman in France could not immediately be reached for comment.

"Stop Planned Obsolescence" campaign

A French consumer association called "HOP" – standing for "Stop Planned Obsolescence" – filed a legal complaint against Apple.

Apple already faces lawsuits in the United States over accusations of defrauding iPhone users by slowing down devices without warning to compensate for poor battery performance.

Apple also said in December that it was slashing prices for battery replacements and would change its software to show users whether their phone battery was good. 

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
OPEC+ members plan crude output hike amid sliding oil prices
Bitcoin hits all-time high above $125,000
Indonesia suspends TikTok licence over failure to share data
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister
Indonesia calls on EU to lift duties on stainless steel after WTO ruling
Netflix loses over $15B in market value after Elon Musk calls for subscription cancellation
Dutch court orders Meta to let users opt out of algorithmic timelines
Elon Musk halfway to becoming world's first trillionaire: report
Gold hits new record amid US government shutdown and economic uncertainty
Taiwan 'will not agree' to produce half of its semiconductors in US
US tech giants built on H-1B talent
A brave new world: Are we ready to hand over the reins of power to AI?
By Ozan Ahmet Cetin
India and Bhutan will build the first cross-border railway
Saudi-led consortium to buy FIFA-famous video game giant for whopping $55B