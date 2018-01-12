TÜRKİYE
4 MIN READ
US soldiers in Turkey embroiled in illegal adoption scandal
Revelations in Turkish media over an illegal child adoption scheme implicating American staff at the Incirlik air base in Turkey's Adana province has prompted a public inquiry.
US soldiers in Turkey embroiled in illegal adoption scandal
US Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II fighter jets (foreground) are pictured at Incirlik airbase in the southern city of Adana, Turkey, in this December 11, 2015 file photo. / Reuters
Ertan KarpazliErtan Karpazli
January 12, 2018

The Chief Prosecutor of Turkey’s southeastern Adana province has launched a public inquiry after allegations that American soldiers stationed at the US air base in Incirlik illegally adopted Turkish children from local families.

Allegations of the illegal adoptions surfaced when two sisters, Hatice Berberoglu and Secil Berberoglu, claimed on a reality television show on Turkey’s privately-owned ATV that their families “sold” them to two American soldiers at the base when they were children. 

The two sisters allege that they were adopted separately – the former having been adopted when she was three and the latter when she was seven -– and then taken to the US under different names. 

After finding each other in the US, the sisters returned to Turkey where they were reunited with their biological family in Adana, theIhlas news agency reported.

The report added that many more local children may have been adopted and taken out of the country under similar circumstances. 

Hatice, who was renamed Michelle Salery, said she and Secil, who was given the name Britanny Louisse Quillen, are still searching for two of their brothers who were also sold off by their late father as children.

The revelations prompted others to come forward, with Adana local Mahmut Acar telling CNN Turk that he was also approached by Americans based in Incirlik attempting to buy his daughter. 

Recommended

“They wanted my daughter but I didn’t give her to them,” Acar said, adding that many locals, however, did give their children away. 

“Somebody I know gave both his daughter and his son to the Americans,” he said.

“They wanted to buy children from their families in exchange for money as if they were going grocery shopping,” Acar told CNN Turk.

Another local, 65-year-old former taxi driver Ali Aslan, told CNN Turk that one American woman, who knew Incirlik and the locally hired staff at the air base well, would target local families who were struggling financially. 

Following the reports, the Chief Prosecutor’s Office in Adana released a statement acknowledging the allegations of US soldiers working at the Incirlik base “adopting a number of babies in exchange for money and taking them outside of the country between the 1980s and 1990s.” 

The statement, released on January 10, added that the Prosecutor’s Office has sent a directive to the province’s police department requesting an investigation be launched into the alleged offenses, which include official document fraud, human trafficking and corruption of lineage. 

The directive also requests that those found to be involved in the buying and selling of children be identified as suspects and tried for the aforementioned crimes, the Prosecutor’s Office said. 

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan
Global Sumud Flotilla activists slam 'Israeli terrorism', hail Türkiye's support
Hamas has proven it is ready for peace in region: President Erdogan
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
36 Turkish citizens detained by Israel aboard Global Sumud Flotilla to return to Türkiye
Erdogan hails Hamas response, demands end to Gaza genocide that 'wounded global conscience'
Consulate officers make direct contact with Turkish citizens illegally detained by Israel: official
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister
Turkish intelligence detains private detective accused of spying for Mossad in Istanbul
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Turkish President Erdogan condemns Israel's attack on Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla
Türkiye monitors citizens’ status after Israeli attack on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
Türkiye opens probe into detention of its citizens on Gaza-bound flotilla attacked by Israel
Türkiye's representative to UN calls for effective Security Council reforms