The Chief Prosecutor of Turkey’s southeastern Adana province has launched a public inquiry after allegations that American soldiers stationed at the US air base in Incirlik illegally adopted Turkish children from local families.

Allegations of the illegal adoptions surfaced when two sisters, Hatice Berberoglu and Secil Berberoglu, claimed on a reality television show on Turkey’s privately-owned ATV that their families “sold” them to two American soldiers at the base when they were children.

The two sisters allege that they were adopted separately – the former having been adopted when she was three and the latter when she was seven -– and then taken to the US under different names.

After finding each other in the US, the sisters returned to Turkey where they were reunited with their biological family in Adana, theIhlas news agency reported.

The report added that many more local children may have been adopted and taken out of the country under similar circumstances.

Hatice, who was renamed Michelle Salery, said she and Secil, who was given the name Britanny Louisse Quillen, are still searching for two of their brothers who were also sold off by their late father as children.

The revelations prompted others to come forward, with Adana local Mahmut Acar telling CNN Turk that he was also approached by Americans based in Incirlik attempting to buy his daughter.