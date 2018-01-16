POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Subway-themed sports shoes are just the ticket for Berliners
Adidas is selling only 500 pairs of the shoes for $220 (180 euros) each, that have a season ticket valid for 2018 sewn into the tongue of the shoes, normally worth $890 (730 euros).
Subway-themed sports shoes are just the ticket for Berliners
The Adidas limited-edition sneakers that match the Berlin subway seat design, and include a yearly travel pass, are displayed at the 'Overkill' shoe store in Berlin, Germany January 16, 2018. / Reuters Archive
January 16, 2018

Dozens of sports shoe enthusiasts stormed Adidas stores in Berlin on Tuesday to snatch a pair of shoes launched in collaboration with the public transport network that incorporate the same pattern as the subway's seats, as well as an annual ticket.

Adidas is selling just 500 pairs of the shoes for $220 (180 euros) each to coincide with the 90th anniversary of the Berliner Verkehrsbetriebe (BVG) public transport company.

The shoes – an updated version of the EQT shoes originally launched in 1993 that were popular with east Germans after the fall of the Berlin Wall – have a season ticket valid for 2018 sewn into the tongue of the shoes, normally worth $890 (730 euros).

"How cool is that?" said BVG chairwoman Sigrid Nikutta. "It's great that the BVG, which is celebrating its 90th birthday this year, is now becoming a style icon itself."

Recommended

The Berlin public transport company has revamped its image in recent years with a series of quirky ads and social media campaigns that have gone viral. It already sells bags and other accessories with its swirling red, black and blue seat pattern.

"I already have a buyer who will pay $1037 (850 euros)," said Nikita Dutschenko, a young man who said he was missing school to wait in line with dozens of others who camped out overnight in sub-zero temperatures. "You can make good money out of it."

Rival Nike has previously collaborated with the London underground on several sneaker lines using its patterns and fonts, including to mark its 150th anniversary in 2013.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
As Hamas weighs response, US threatens 'tragic' outcome if it rejected Trump's Gaza plan
By Baba Umar
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding
Venezuela accuses US of 'provocation' after fighter jets spotted near coast
US veterans slam Washington's silence on Israel's attack on Gaza-bound aid vessels
By Noureldein Ghanem
Protests sweep Europe against Israeli attack on Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Everything you need to know about the US government shutdown