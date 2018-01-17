After nine straight series wins, eight of them in the comfort of sub-continent conditions, India again fell short on tour to lose the second test to South Africa by 135 runs on Wednesday and with it the series.

India, so often a batting juggernaut at home, was bowled out for 151 on the final day at Centurion in a defeat made more painful by the fact that the pitch at SuperSport Park on the South African high veld was surprisingly more Indian than South African in character.

Even then, on a slow, grinding track – the kind India's batsmen have experience of – the top-ranked team in the world couldn't stand up to South Africa's fast bowlers.

On his test debut for South Africa, paceman Lungi Ngidi collected 6-39 in the second innings, the newcomer blasting through India's top and middle order to seal the tourists' fate, leaving India captain Virat Kohli's magnificent 153 in the first innings a footnote in another tale of Indian struggle away from home.

South Africa leads the three-test series 2-0 with one more game to play in Johannesburg next week. India, the No 1 team in tests by some way after a dominant run of form in Asia, faces a first series whitewash in six years.

But more tellingly, maybe, India has succumbed to a sixth-straight series loss in South Africa, Australia or England, showing the disparity between its form inside and outside Asia.

India was chasing a tough target of 258 at Centurion and Cheteshwar Pujara's run out three overs into the fifth day began the final slide, with his desperate dive not quite enough to beat AB de Villiers' pinpoint throw from the outfield.