Three killed in Turkey military aircraft crash
A military training plane crashes in southwestern Anatolia, killing two pilots and a technician on board. The cause of the crash still remains unknown.
The CASA type plane took off from a base in western Anatolian province of Eskisehir and communication had been cut around nearly a hour later on January 17, 2018. / AA
January 17, 2018

Two pilots and a technician were killed when a military training aircraft crashed in southwestern Isparta province on Wednesday, according to a provincial governor.

The aircraft crashed in Kasikara town of Yalvac district, Isparta Governor Sehmus Gunaydin told Anadolu Agency.

The cause of the aircraft crash so far remains unknown, Gunaydin added.

“Unfortunately, we have three martyrs. There is no information on how this training aircraft crashed,” he said, adding a Turkish Air Forces helicopter arrived at the scene soon after the crash.

Turkish General Staff also confirmed the crash in a separate statement on its website.

“A military cargo plane, CN-235 CASA, carrying two pilots and a technician took off Eskisehir’s 1st Main Jet Base at 0803 GMT(11:03am) as part of a planned training flight. Contact with the aircraft was lost at around 0950 GMT (12:50pm) while search-and-rescue activities started immediately,” the statement said.

“The wreckage and the dead bodies of three gallant soldiers were found in the northern side of the Egirdir Lake at around 1130 GMT (14:30pm), ” it added. 

