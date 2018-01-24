Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a phone call late on Wednesday with his US counterpart Donald Trump over the Operation Olive Branch in Syria's Afrin, which was launched against YPG and Daesh terrorists, Turkish presidency said.

The phone call was held upon the demand of the American side, presidential sources said, according to the Anadolu Agency.

Erdogan and Trump exchanged views on the latest developments in Syria and Turkey's Operation Olive Branch launched on Saturday which is aimed at fighting off threats from PYD/PKK and Daesh terrorist organisations.

TRT World spoke with New York journalist William Denselow for more.

President Erdogan reiterated to his American counterpart that the operation is being carried out under the framework of Turkey's rights based on international law, UN Security Council resolutions, its right to self-defence under the UN charter and respect for Syria's territorial integrity, sources said.

Erdogan also told Trump that the US aid to the terrorists in the region should end as soon as possible.