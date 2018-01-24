TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Erdogan, Trump discuss Turkey's operation in Syria's Afrin
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told his American counterpart Donald Trump that the US aid to the YPG in the region should end as soon as possible.
Erdogan, Trump discuss Turkey's operation in Syria's Afrin
This September 21, 2017 file photo shows Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (L) and US President Donald Trump shaking hands prior to their meeting in New York. / AP
January 24, 2018

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a phone call late on Wednesday with his US counterpart Donald Trump over the Operation Olive Branch in Syria's Afrin, which was launched against YPG and Daesh terrorists, Turkish presidency said.

The phone call was held upon the demand of the American side, presidential sources said, according to the Anadolu Agency.

Erdogan and Trump exchanged views on the latest developments in Syria and Turkey's Operation Olive Branch launched on Saturday which is aimed at fighting off threats from PYD/PKK and Daesh terrorist organisations.

TRT World spoke with New York journalist William Denselow for more. 

President Erdogan reiterated to his American counterpart that the operation is being carried out under the framework of Turkey's rights based on international law, UN Security Council resolutions, its right to self-defence under the UN charter and respect for Syria's territorial integrity, sources said.

Erdogan also told Trump that the US aid to the terrorists in the region should end as soon as possible.

Recommended

The two leaders also discussed the importance of bilateral cooperation in fighting terrorism, while Erdogan also told Trump that the goal of the operation was to clear Afrin of terrorist elements for Turkey’s national security, the statement added.

Turkey launched the operation last Saturday to remove YPG/PKK and Daesh terrorists from the Afrin region.

The Turkish General Staff said the operation was aimed at establishing security and stability along Turkey’s borders and the region, as well as protecting Syrians from the terrorists' oppression and mistreatment.

The military has also said that only terrorist targets are being destroyed and "utmost importance" is being given to not harm any civilians.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Turkish president said 287 terrorists had been killed over the last four days. Three members of the Turkish armed forces and four from the FSA forces have been killed in the conflict.

The military has also said that it has now taken at least 16 targeted areas and only terrorist targets were being destroyed.

Afrin has been a major hideout for the YPG/PKK since July 2012 when the Assad regime in Syria left the city to the terror group without a fight.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Global Sumud Flotilla activists slam 'Israeli terrorism', hail Türkiye's support
Hamas has proven it is ready for peace in region: President Erdogan
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
36 Turkish citizens detained by Israel aboard Global Sumud Flotilla to return to Türkiye
Erdogan hails Hamas response, demands end to Gaza genocide that 'wounded global conscience'
Consulate officers make direct contact with Turkish citizens illegally detained by Israel: official
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister
Turkish intelligence detains private detective accused of spying for Mossad in Istanbul
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Turkish President Erdogan condemns Israel's attack on Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla
Türkiye monitors citizens’ status after Israeli attack on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
Türkiye opens probe into detention of its citizens on Gaza-bound flotilla attacked by Israel
Türkiye's representative to UN calls for effective Security Council reforms
Israel’s attack on Gaza flotilla a 'terrorist act': Turkish Foreign Ministry